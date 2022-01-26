Republic Day 2022: PM Modi pays tribute to fallen heroes at National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial (NWM) on Wednesday morning, officially commencing the 73rd Republic Day events. At NWM, the Prime Minister paid tributes to the fallen heroes.

PM Modi observed two-minute silence in remembrance of the supreme sacrifice made by the bravehearts in protecting the nation and also signed the visitors' book at the memorial.

PM Modi was joined by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs as he paid tributes at the solemn ceremony.

The Prime Minister then reached Rajpath for the Republic Day parade. President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the National Flag followed by the National Anthem and a booming 21-gun salute. The parade commenced with President Kovind taking the salute.

Jammu and Kashmir Police ASI Babu Ram was conferred Ashok Chakra posthumously for "displaying valour & exemplary raw courage" during an anti-terror operation in Srinagar in which he killed three terrorists in August 2020.

His wife Rina Rani and son Manik receive the award from President Kovind before the parade began.

This year’s parade is showcasing India's military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

A total of 21 tableaux - 12 of various states and Union Territories - nine of ministries are being showcased at the Republic Day parade this year.

Last week, the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the flame at the NWM. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 25, 2019, inaugurated the National War Memorial, where names of 26,466 soldiers have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.