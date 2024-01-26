Republic Day 2024 parade: What did Indian Air Force display this year?

The sky above Kartavya Path became a zone of fervent activity when 54 aircraft, including three from the French Air and Space Force, gave a fly past in a grand salute, during the 75th Republic Day ceremony that took place in New Delhi on Friday. The Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft and two Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets (ANI)

The parade was held in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, several cabinet ministers, India's military chiefs and other top dignitaries. France's President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest.

During the parade, Indian Air Force pilots enthralled the spectators with their acrobatics. With their enchanting display of air prowess, the pilots created the 'Prachand' formation comprising one LCH in lead with two Apache Helicopters and two ALH Mk-IV in echelon flying in five aircraft 'Arrow Formation.'

Next, the defence personnel created 'Tangail' formation comprising one Dakota in lead with two Dornier aircrafts in echelon flying in 'Vic' formation.

The 'Arjan' formation comprised one C-295 aircraft in lead with two C-130J aircraft in the echelon flying in 'Vic' formation. The 'Netra' formation comprised one AEW&C aircraft and two X Su-30 aircraft in echelon flying in 'Vic' formation.

In the 'Varuna' formation, one p-8i aircraft and two X Su-30 aircraft in the echelon flew in 'vic' formation. A C-17 aircraft with two Su-30 ac in echelon (streaming fuel) flying past in 'Vic' formation displayed the 'Bheem' formation. The performance was followed by four X Tejas aircraft flying past in 'Diamond' formation.

The Amrit formation comprised six Jaguar aircraft flying past in 'arrow-head' formation. Six Rafale aircraft flew in 'Vajraang' formation.

In the last leg of the fly-past, three Su-30 Mk-I aircraft in 'Trishul' formation flew at 900 kmph over water channel north of Kartavya Path along with the IAF marching contingent. While approaching the dais, the formation pulled up outwards for Trishul's manoeuvre. Next was, one Rafale aircraft flying at 900 kmph behind Trishul formation over the north water channel. Approaching the dais, the aircraft pulled up for Vertical Charlie and carried out multiple turns.

This year's Republic Day parade was women-centric, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' as the main themes. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent took part in the parade, which included women troops of the Indian Army's military police along with women from the other two services.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)