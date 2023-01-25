‘Amazed by women's confidence’: President Murmu on Republic Day eve

Addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday hailed the progress Indian women have made in the recent years, saying that women's empowerment and gender equality were “no longer mere slogans”.

“Women’s empowerment and gender equality are no longer mere slogans, as we have made great progress towards these ideals in recent years. With people's participation in 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, women's representation is rising in every sphere,” President Murmu said in her speech, telecasted on radio and television.

“During my visit to various states, educational institutions, and while meeting delegations of various professions, I am amazed by the confidence of women,” the President said and added, “I have no doubt in my mind that women are the ones who will do the most to shape tomorrow’s India.”

On the eve of Republic Day, President Murmu also hailed the makers of India and said that while the founders of the Constitution gave us a map and moral framework, the task of “walking that path remains our responsibility”.

She also said such a vast and diverse multitude of people coming together as one nation remains unprecedented.

Droupadi Murmu is the first Indian president belonging to the tribal community and the second woman to take the top chair after Pratibha Patil.

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. The celebrations include the traditional march past at Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, comprising a grand parade by the contingents of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces; tableaux display by the States and Central Ministries/Departments; cultural performances by children; acrobatic motorcycle rides and a fly-past, besides Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Vijay Chowk and PM's NCC rally.