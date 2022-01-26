Republic Day: Virat, elite horse of President's Bodyguard, retires

As the celebrations of 73rd Republic Day came to a close at the Rajpath, the President's Bodyguard (PBG) escorted President Ram Nath Kovind back to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. What made the occasion special was the presence of Virat, the special horse in the PBG.

Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15. Virat is the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities.

The PBG announced the retirement of Virat after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade. The horse has participated successfully in the event for 13 times.

Virat has the distinction of escorting former Presidents of India as well as current President Ram Nath Kovind with grace and dignity in ceremonial parades.

Virat is considered the most trusted horse during the parade. The Hanoverian breed horse was included in the bodyguard family in 2003. He is also called the President's bodyguard's “charger”.

Virat is a disciplined horse and known for his built and size. Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan quoted an officer to report that Virat performed exceptionally well despite his old age during the Republic Day parade and Beating the Retreat ceremony in 2021.

The President’s Bodyguard are the most elite regiment in the Indian Army, handpicked by height and heritage from a pool of thousands and bedecked in the finest regalia befitting their status.

The 200-strong cavalry unit, have for centuries been assigned to India’s uppermost VIPs, from British viceroys to modern-day heads of state.

Every Republic Day, the horsemen - draped in fine red coats, golden sashes and resplendent turbans - escort the president to the stage and give the order for the national anthem to begin.

The PBG personnel are also capable tankmen and paratroopers. The bodyguards are not charged with protecting the president. His security detail is provided by Delhi Police.