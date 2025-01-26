Republic Day Parade: Tableaux, contingents, fly-past shine at Kartavya Path | Visuals

India's cultural heritage and military prowess was in display on Sunday at the grand Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi, where 31 colourful tableaux of states and ministries rolled down along with stunningly coordinated marching contingents of defence forces, followed by a fly-past that enthralled the spectators with a variety of formations. Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2025 at Kartavya Path, Delhi(PTI, DD)

Indonesia President was the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, which commenced with the arrival of President Droupadi Murmu along with the Indonesian counterpart in traditional ‘buggy’, escorted by President’s Bodyguard. Follow Republic Day 2025 live updates

Around 10,000 guests were invited to witness the Republic Day Parade, in line with the government’s objective to increase ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in events of national importance. These guests were from different walks and included best performers in various fields and those who have made best use of the schemes of the Government.

The ceremony commenced with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he led the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

As per tradition, the National Flag was then unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

Republic Day Parade Highlights

Mi-17 choppers shower flowers: The Republic Day parade began with Mi-17 1V helicopters showering flower petals in the Dhwaj Formation, led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat. Following this, the President took the salute as the parade commenced, commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar and Parade Second-in-Command Major General Sumit Mehta. The parade featured the recipients of the highest gallantry awards, including Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd), along with Ashok Chakra winner Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (Retd), for their exceptional bravery and self-sacrifice.

Mi-17 1V helicopters showering flower petals in the Dhwaj Formation at Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, Delhi(X/DD)

The firsts: For the first time, a Tri-services tableau rolled down on Kartavya Path. With the theme ‘Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat’, the tableau depicted a ‘Joint Operations Room’ facilitating networking and communication among the three Services.

This year, 5,000 artists from different part of the country performed over 45 dance forms in a 11-minute cultural performance in a title of ‘Jayati Jaya Mamaḧ Bharatam’. For the first time, the performance covered the entire Kartavya Path - from Vijay Chowk to C hexagon - for all guests get the same viewing experience.

5,000 artists from different part of the country performed over 45 dance forms during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path(YouTube/DD)

All-women CRPF contingent: Among the contingents marching down the Kartavya Path, one was a 148-member all-women marching contingent of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), led by Assistant Commandant Aishwarya Joy M.

For the second time, an all-women band formed the Delhi Police band, led by Band Master Ruyangunuo Kense. The Delhi Police marching contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishi Kumar Singh.

Indonesian contingent: A march past by the marching contingent of Indonesian National Armed Forces and Military Band of Indonesia’s Military Academy also passed through Kartavya Path. The marching contingent consisted of 152 members, with 190 members in the military band.

Veterans' tableaux: Another highlight of the Republic Day Parade was the veterans’ tableau on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat ki Ore Sadaiv Agrasar’, a tribute to the unwavering spirit of India's veterans. Adding to the display of honour was the veterans who have brought glory to India in sports. Representing 'Nari Shakti', veteran women officers from all three services - Lieutenant Colonel Ravinderjeet Randhawa, Lieutenant Commander Mani Agarwal, and Flight Lieutenant Ruchi Saha, showcased the pivotal role of women in shaping India's armed forces.

Missiles on display: Among missiles on display at Kartavya Path were: Tank T-90 (Bhishma); NAG Missile System along with BMP-2 Sarath; BrahMos; Pinaka Multi-launcher Rocket System, Agnibaan Multi-barrel Rocket Launcher; Akash Weapon System; Integrated Battlefield Surveillance System; All-Terrain Vehicle (Chetak), Light Specialist Vehicle (Bajrang), Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System (Airawat), Quick Reaction Force Vehicles (Nandighosh & Tripurantak) and Short-Span Bridging System.

31 tableaux light up Kartavya Path: Tableaux from 16 states and union territories and 10 ministries/departments of the central government highlighted ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’, in the parade at Kartavya Path. The state tableaux included, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana among others. While the UP tableau featured Mahakumbh, Madhya Pradesh's showcased the return of Cheetahs.

Uttar Pradesh tableau on display during the Republic Day Parade 2025 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi(PTI)

Motorcycle display and fly-past: The Corps of Signals Motorcycle Rider Display Team, famously known as ‘The Dare Devils’, carried out breath-taking stunts in the last leg of the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path. The team displayed number of formations, including Bullet Salute, Tank Top, Double Jimmy, Devils Down, Ladder Salute, Shatrujeet, Shraddhanjali, Mercury Peak, Info Warriors, Lotus and Human Pyramid.

The Corps of Signals Motorcycle Rider Display Team, famously known as ‘The Dare Devils’,(YouTube/DD)

One of the most eagerly-awaited events of the parade, the ‘fly-past’ enthralled the audience at Kartavya Path with the air show displaying 40 aircraft/helicopters - 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters - of IAF.

Indian Air Force (IAF) fly past during Republic Day parade 2025 at Kartavya Path in Delhi (ANI)

These included Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228 & An-32 aircraft and Apache and Mi-17 helicopters, which displayed formations like Dhwaj, Ajay, Satluj, Rakshak, Arjan, Netra, Bheem, Amrit, Vajrang, Trishul and Vijay. The concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver was performed by a Rafale fighter aircraft.