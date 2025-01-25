Republic Day 2025: Glimpses of guts and glory from Delhi's Kartavya Path ahead of January 26

As you turn on the television set tomorrow, ie January 26, to watch the Republic Day Parade live from Delhi's Kartavya Path, must be prepared to remain glued to your seat. The reason being a plethora of daredevil stunts that have been planned for the R-Day parade this year. A glimpse of this was witnessed on Thursday, January 23, during the Full Dress Rehearsal of Republic Day Parade 2025. The Republic Day Full Dress Rehearsal, on January 23, left the spectators in awe of India's culture and military prowess.

As per a statement by the Press Information Bureau, there was an “unprecedented demand for tickets of Republic Day Celebrations (RDC) 2025”, which led to the Ministry of Defence issuing the passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the R-Day parade. Those who managed to attend this final rehearsal were left in awe of the prep for the grand celebrations ahead.

Catch a glimpse of all the action here:

Tri-Services helicopters soar in the sky and mesmerise the audience with an unforgettable aerial display! The tableau, Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat, highlights the unity and integration of India's Armed Forces.(Photo: Arun Sharma/PTI)

A performer from Arunachal Pradesh captivates the spectators with the peacock dance of the Tai-Khamti community.(Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP)

A schoolgirl performs Gatka, the ancient Sikh martial art.(Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP)

After a moment of uncertainty in December, Delhi’s tableau has finally got a chance to take part in the parade, and shine bright with its powerful message of 'Quality Education'.(Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP)

The Daredevils Motorcycle Rider Display Team of the Indian Army leaves the crowd spellbound with their gravity-defying stunts.(Photo: Rahul Singh/ANI)

The role played by the Armed Forces' veterans, during and after their service, as depicted in the Veteran's tableau during the full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade 2025.(Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

The Republic Day tableau of Uttar Pradesh state showcases the ongoing Maha Kumbh. References of mythological elements such as Samudra Manthan and Amrit Kalash alongside depiction of ascetics bathing on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj portray a metaphorical confluence of virasat and vikas, which are the two major themes of R-Day this year.(Photo: HT )

