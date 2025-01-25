Republic Day 2025: Glimpses of guts and glory from Delhi's Kartavya Path ahead of January 26
ByAlina Azfar
Jan 25, 2025 05:19 PM IST
From Gatka to daredevil stunts, the full dress rehearsal for 76th Republic Day Parade left the spectators awestruck. See how's the josh, and prep, in pics here
As you turn on the television set tomorrow, ie January 26, to watch the Republic Day Parade live from Delhi's Kartavya Path, must be prepared to remain glued to your seat. The reason being a plethora of daredevil stunts that have been planned for the R-Day parade this year. A glimpse of this was witnessed on Thursday, January 23, during the Full Dress Rehearsal of Republic Day Parade 2025.
As per a statement by the Press Information Bureau, there was an “unprecedented demand for tickets of Republic Day Celebrations (RDC) 2025”, which led to the Ministry of Defence issuing the passes to witness the Full Dress Rehearsal of the R-Day parade. Those who managed to attend this final rehearsal were left in awe of the prep for the grand celebrations ahead.