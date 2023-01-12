Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Republic Day: Series of women-centric events planned

Republic Day: Series of women-centric events planned

india news
Updated on Jan 12, 2023 08:20 AM IST

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year as India and Egypt mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties

President bodyguards practising for the Republic Day parade. (Hindustan Times)
ByAnish Yande

A series of women-centric events themed nari shakti (women’s power) will be held as part of the Republic Day celebrations. This will include an all-women band march of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). A contingent of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel atop camels will also participate in the parade to mark the day.

The CRPF, India’s largest paramilitary force with close to 325000 personnel, is also preparing a tableau-themed “women empowerment”.

A CRPF contingent is rehearsing for the event on New Delhi’s Kartavya Path, and to also showcase India’s cultural richness.

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year as India and Egypt mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

The tickets for the celebrations can be booked on the government’s portal www.aamantran.mod.gov.in after registering via mobile numbers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP