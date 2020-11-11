e-paper
Home / India News / Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami walks out of Mumbai’s Taloja Jail after Supreme Court grants interim bail

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami walks out of Mumbai’s Taloja Jail after Supreme Court grants interim bail

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 21:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami after being released from Taloja Central Prison in 2018 Suicide abetment case on Wednesday.
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami after being released from Taloja Central Prison in 2018 Suicide abetment case on Wednesday.(Photo: Bachchan Kumar / Hindustan Times)
         

Hours after the Supreme Court granted interim bail, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami walked out of Mumbai’s Taloja Jail in adjoining Raigad district.

At around 8.30 pm, Goswami, who was granted interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case, stepped out of the jail and waved at people gathered outside. The journalist thanked the apex court for its judgement as he flashed victory sign to the crowd outside Taloja jail in Mumbai.

“This is the victory of the people of India,” Goswami said.

On November 4, Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai’s Lower Parel and was then taken to Alibaug.

In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader's post attacking Imran Khan
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
'NDA would have won regardless,' says Owaisi on 'vote katwa' jibe
Brett Lee picks 2 young Indian cricketers as 'most impressive' part of IPL
'Development our agenda but…': BJP's Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
