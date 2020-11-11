Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami walks out of Mumbai’s Taloja Jail after Supreme Court grants interim bail

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 21:15 IST

Hours after the Supreme Court granted interim bail, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami walked out of Mumbai’s Taloja Jail in adjoining Raigad district.

At around 8.30 pm, Goswami, who was granted interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case, stepped out of the jail and waved at people gathered outside. The journalist thanked the apex court for its judgement as he flashed victory sign to the crowd outside Taloja jail in Mumbai.

“This is the victory of the people of India,” Goswami said.

On November 4, Goswami was arrested from his residence in Mumbai’s Lower Parel and was then taken to Alibaug.