Researcher found dead in Bengal lab, suicide note alleges negligence by professor

A 29-year-old researcher was found dead inside a laboratory at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Monday.

Police have registered a FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. Sleuths also found a note in which the victim had raised allegations of negligence against a professor under whom he was pursuing his integrated PhD program.

“On Monday around 11am, some students found the door of the laboratory locked from inside. When security guards broke open the door they found the student lying on the floor. His face had turned black. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he had died several hours ago,” an IISER official said.

On Tuesday, his mother lodged a complaint with the Haringhata police station. On Wednesday police began an investigation based on the complaint.

“We have received a complaint. Investigation is going on. It looks like a case of poisoning but the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. We are waiting for the post mortem report,” said a senior police officer.