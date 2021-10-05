Residents seeking cancellation of coal mining in Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo Arand begin march

Around 250 residents of Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo Arand started a march from Surguja district to Raipur, around 330 kilometres away, on Monday demanding cancellation of all coal mining projects in their region. Environmentalists and activists are also taking part in the march.

“The representatives of all 30 villages of Hasdeo Arand ... are part of this padayatra (foot march) demanding justice from state and Central government by cancelling all coal mining projects in the region,” said Alok Shuka, the convener of Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, which works for tribal rights in the state.

The villagers are also demanding that all land acquisitions without prior consent from village councils be immediately withdrawn.

There are 23 coal blocks in Hasdeo Arand, which is one of the largest contiguous stretches of dense forest in central India spanning 170,000 hectares. In 2009, the environment ministry categorised Hasdeo Arand as a “no-go” zone for mining because of its rich forest cover. But the region was opened again to mining.

Jayanandan, a resident of Fatehpur village in the region, said the aim of the march was to tell the government that for them forests are important than mining. “The protest for our demands will continue.”