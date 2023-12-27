‘Resignation rumour’ adds to buzz over rift in JD(U) top brass

Speculation about the future of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) was rife on Tuesday, as the day began with rumors of party president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh resigning from the post and ended with various sections of the outfit rejecting the rumors. HT Image

Early on Tuesday, there were reports that Singh had tendered his resignation as JD(U) chief to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Denying such reports, Singh told reporters in Delhi : “I have not resigned from my post”.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The developments came amid rumors of differences between the CM and the party president over the latter reportedly failing to convey Kumar’s national ambitions to other constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc formed to take on the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Top JD(U) leaders said that Kumar was “upset with some senior party leaders, including Lalan Singh, for not properly coordinating with INDIA bloc leaders about his national ambitions”.

The disquiet became more apparent after the fourth meeting of the opposition bloc in Delhi on December 19, when contrary to JD(U)’s expectations, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s name was pitched for the role of INDIA convener, instead of Kumar’s, by TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Soon after the meeting, Kumar announced that the JD(U)’s national council will meet on December 29, giving rise to speculation that the CM will again take charge of the party after relinquishing the post in 2020.

Rushing to reject reports of disquiet in the party, state minister and party leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, “You speak of fissures in the JD(U). I say there is not even a scratch.”

“We, in the party, have heard nothing of that sort, but you people give things whatever spin you wish and then drop it when it suits your news cycle,” Chaudhary said, a day after the CM, while emphasizing he was not “unhappy” with Kharge’s name being pitched as convenor, said “Our party is united. We will fight unitedly.”

But, a party functionary said that change in the leadership was inevitable and “will take place in normal manner during national executive”.