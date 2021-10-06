Respond to Sachin Vaze’s plea for house arrest: HC to NIA

Dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in March for his alleged role in planting explosives in a car parked outside businessman Mukesh Ambani’s house in February, has moved the Bombay high court against a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court’s September 29 order rejecting his plea for house arrest after his heart surgery. The high court asked the NIA to file its response and file its reply within a week. It scheduled the next hearing in the matter next week.

Vaze’s lawyer, Sudeep Pasbola, told a division bench of justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal that his client was operated upon on September 13 and was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on September 28. He added the surgery was complex involving five grafts and Vaze was shifted back to Taloja Central Prison Hospital after the surgery.

The special NIA court rejected his plea for house arrest and directed the prison authorities to keep Vaze in the prison hospital for a month for post-surgery recovery.

In his petition in the high court, Vaze cited a high likelihood of contracting an infection in a non-sterile environment such as a jail. He added there was a higher rate of tuberculosis and skin infection due to unhygienic conditions among jail inmates. He feared for his well-being and hence sought house arrest.

“The petitioner states that the incision made for the surgery on his chest is still fresh and wet and as such the pus and blood is oozing from the same,” the petition said. “The petitioner states that the conditions at the said hospital are very poor and that there is a high risk of contracting other infections such as tuberculosis etc. The petitioner states that his health would be jeopardized if he has taken back to Taloja Central Prison.”

Vaze said the room where he intends to stay at his residence in the event the court permits him to be placed under house arrest has separate access and as such, complete seclusion could be maintained to enforce the rules as per the prison manual.

While opposing Vaze’s plea in the special court, the NIA argued his judicial custody cannot be converted into a house arrest since the investigation against him was complete and the charge sheet has been filed. It argued the hospitals attached to Taloja jail were modern and capable of handling Vaze’s condition. The prosecution said it feared Vaze would abscond if house arrest was granted.