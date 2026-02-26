'Response will be harsher': Army Western Command's Op Sindoor 2.0 warning for Pak

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have, in the past, reiterated that Operation Sindoor remained underway, in line with India's “zero tolerance policy” for terrorism.

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 2 Corps, said that Operation Sindoor 2.0 was ongoing, adding the the scale of preparation was much larger this time. Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Western Command, further said that any provocation would draw a “stronger” retaliation this time around.

The Indian Army had launched Operation Sindoor in May last year, after the Pahalgam terror attack which led to the deaths of 26 people. Following this, Indian Armed Forces launched precision military strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian Army's Western Command warned Pakistan of a “harsher” response than the last time, while highlighting that Operation Sindoor 2.0 was ongoing.

The officers spoke during the Western Command's high-profile Operational Capability Demonstration in Punjab's Pathankot.

‘Won’t be deterred by nuclear bluff': Western Command GOC highlights readiness Western Command GOC-in-C Lieutenant General Katiyar said that India would no longer be deterred by Pakistan's “nuclear bluff.” He said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “wants to prevent” the Indian Army from taking strong action.

“He (Shehbaz Sharif) wants to prevent us from taking any strong action... It's a kind of bluff he's doing, which we have to call out. We will not be deterred by his nuclear bluff,” ANI cited the GOC-in-C as saying.

Lieutenant General Katiyar further highlighted the Western Command's success in in Operation Sindoor, saying that Indian Army was sure it has to “respond harsher than…last time.”

“In Operation Sindoor, we attacked all their (Pakistan) terrorist bases...After that, they retaliated, and in response, we destroyed their military bases and air bases. They then demanded a ceasefire, and not just directly from us, but also from other countries, asking for a ceasefire with India,” he said.

2 Corps GOC Lt Gen Pushkar also said that Operation Sindoor “was a small sample” for Pakistan. “Sindoor 2 is underway... I won't be able to tell you how this operation will unfold. It depends on how much damage we want to cause,” Pushkar said. He further added, “But I want to assure you, any type of damage, whether it be by land, air or sea, we are ready to execute.”