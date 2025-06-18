Restoring forests key to carbon capture: Govt paper

The largest potential of creating additional carbon sinks is through restoration of degraded forests, which have impaired in the last 15 to 20 years, along with afforestation of open forests, wastelands and agroforestry, according to the National Mission for Green India document released by the environment ministry on Tuesday. Bhupender Yadav

Restoration of natural forests through plantations can contribute up to 60% of the total carbon sink which can be achieved by 2030, the report released on the occasion of World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought by union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav has said. It is also indicated by the Forest Survey of India evaluation that to bring about an increase in carbon sink (CO2 equivalent billion tonnes) by 2.51 and 3.39 by 2030, as committed by India in its nationally determined contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, a corresponding increase of 18.71 and 24.69 million hectares of enhanced forest and tree cover area would be required respectively. The Green India Mission is being implemented during the 10-year period from 2021 to 2030. A part of these plantation activities have already taken place.

Annual afforestation/ tree plantation at the current trend of over 2 million hectares should cover another 12 million hectares during 2025-30, the report has said. Ten categories of activities have been considered by FSI for the potential increase in carbon sink and forest cover in the country and include afforestation of impaired forests, open forests, wastelands, agroforestry, setting up of green corridors, undertaking plantations along roads and railways on railway sidings, along rivers and canals and creation of urban green spaces.

The National Governing Council of the Mission will be chaired by Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav and the National Executive Council will be headed by the secretary, environment. There will be a Mission Director of the Green India Mission who will be the member-secretary of the National Governing Council. The Mission Directorate chaired by the Mission Director will have overall accountability for the Mission deliverables at the National level and will be supported by a team of experts and secretarial staff, the report said.

“The scale and the magnitude of the national effort required for the restoration of degraded land and an improvement of tree cover would imminently require the proactive involvement of all the stakeholders. An active association and involvement of the private sector will, therefore, be pursued as a strategy for funding some of the interventions under the Mission,” the report stated. It added that private sector can be involved via companies utilising wood and wood-based raw material to develop their supply chain by involving the community through join forest management committees and panchayat bodies; contributions from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for restoration of vulnerable and critical areas or adoption of certain villages by supporting committed individuals or groups could act as a feather in the cap for the private entity concerned and by undertaking greening of vacant institutional lands through the institution owning the land.

During an event on combating desertification in Jodhpur on Tuesday, Yadav said a significant portion of India’s land is facing challenges due to desertification, primarily caused by unsustainable agricultural practices, excessive use of fertilisers like urea, and indiscriminate pesticide application. “Such practices not only degrade the land but also pose a threat to food security and biodiversity. In line with India’s commitment to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, the government has adopted a comprehensive approach focusing on ecosystem restoration, drought resilience, and biodiversity enhancement. To address the challenges, Centre will focus on: Amrit Sarovars: aimed at rejuvenating water bodies; Matri Van: planting trees in Aravalli region; Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: a nationwide movement to plant trees,” he said.

Garnering the commitment of institutions, both public and private, commercial and non-commercial, can be explored through existing laws and guidelines. State agencies can help these institutions by providing planting material and technical know-how whereas the institution can provide watch and ward and inputs in addition to land. Harvesting of such plantations may be allowed at the request of the owner or user of the land as per their need and request without any liability or compensation, the report has said.

The Mission will also focus on highly vulnerable landscapes, including Aravalli landscape, Western Ghats, arid regions of North West India, mangroves in coastal areas, Indian Himalayan region and degraded bamboo forests, on priority for enhancing ecosystem services and carbon sink.

The financial outlay under the Mission is ₹12,190 crore for implementation of afforestation activities over 1.0 million hectare during the period of 10 years (2021-30). The Mission costs will be met partly from the budget ( ₹5,000 crore) under the ongoing Green India Mission scheme and balance from funds available under the National Fund of CAMPA ( ₹7,190 crore), the report said.

“Desertification, as we know, is not only an ecological problem, but a direct threat to food security, public health and economic stability. Highlighted that with PM Narendra Modi ji in the lead, India has launched the National Action Plan for Combating Desertification. To date, over 30 crore Soil Health Cards have been generated nationwide, enabling farmers to make informed decisions regarding fertiliser. India has also rolled out the iconic Aravalli Green Wall initiative to combat desertification,” Yadav wrote on X.