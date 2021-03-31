Restrictions hit Chhattisgarh districts as state logs 3,180 new Covid-19 cases

With a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, restrictions have been imposed in several districts of Chhattisgarh, including state capital Raipur, while some other districts will also witness night curfew from Tuesday, officials said.

District administrations have issued orders in various districts stating that functioning of all kinds of temporary and permanent shops will be allowed from 6 am to 9 pm while restaurants, dhabas and hotels can function between 8 am and 10 pm for indoor dining.

However, restaurants, dhabas and hotels can provide take-away and home delivery services till 11:30 pm, officials said.

In some districts, shops have been allowed to function from 6 am to 8 pm, they said.

Petrol pumps and medicine stores have been exempted from the restriction, the officials added.

The Raipur district administration has indicated that all businessmen, their employees and customers will have to wear masks and ensure strict compliance of social distancing protocol in their premises.

Chhattisgarh’s Covid-19 tally mounted to 3,44,624 on Tuesday as 3,108 people tested positive for the infection, while 35 deaths took the toll to 4,131, a health official said.

The number of recoveries touched 3,18,436 after 42 people were discharged from hospitals and 945 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 22,057 active cases.

Besides, all shops and commercial establishments will have to ensure arrangement of sanitisers in their premises. In case any area is declared as a containment zone, then all shops and commercial establishments will remain shut till further orders, it said.

Violation of the guidelines would result in the closure of the concerned shop for 15 days and attract legal action, it added.

Similar orders have been issued in Durg, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM), Sukma, Raigarh, Korba, Mungeli and other districts. The order issued in these districts did not mention the imposition of night curfew.

However, similar timings have been fixed for operating, shops, restaurants and hotels in Rajnandgaon, Surguja, Surajpur, Jashpur and Bastar districts along with the orders to impose night curfew, the officials said.

The order issued in Rajanandgaon said people should not move out of their houses unnecessarily and violations of protocols would attract legal action under the relevant laws, they said.

The local administration has already imposed Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, in several districts, including Raipur, Durg, Bastar, Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, and announced various restrictions.

Raipur district reported 728 new Covid-19 cases, taking its total count to 64,381, including 896 deaths. Durg district saw 769 new cases, Rajnandgaon 245 and Bilaspur 163, among other districts. Of the fatalities recorded during the day, 17 took place on Tuesday, 12 on Monday and six earlier.