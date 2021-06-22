Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Result of coordinated planning: Centre on India’s highest single-day vaccination

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the planning was possible because the state governments and the Centre collaborated and worked hard
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan(ANI image)

A day after India recorded the highest single-day vaccination in the world with administration of 8.6 million vaccine doses, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the feat was achieved as a result of coordinated planning. “What happened yesterday was not sudden,” he told news agency ANI.

Bhushan further said that the coordinated planning was possible because the state governments and the Centre collaborated and worked hard. “Even what is happening today is a part of that planning and what will happen in the remaining eight days of June is part of that collaborative planning,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Between June 1 and June 21, average daily vaccination was 34,62,841 so a jump to 88 lakh (8.6 million) when vaccines and capacity are available is possible,” Bhushan further told ANI.

The health secretary added that the states and Union territories collectively demonstrated yesterday that they have the capacity to deliver a significant number of doses as long as vaccine availability and prior information are ensured.

Speaking about the CoWIN app where one has to register to get Covid-19 vaccine, Bhushan said despite occasional criticism, the app has mostly received praise. “It has established itself as a very robust, all-inclusive, simple IT-based platform. Therefore, a large number of countries are interested in taking the technology and using it,” he told ANI.

India on Monday launched the universal Covid-19 vaccination programme in which it will provide free vaccines to all states and Union territories for those under 18-45 category. This comes after the Centre kickstarted the revised Covid-19 immunisation policy on June 1 wherein it is procuring and supplying 75 per cent of total vaccine supplies for free to the states and Union territories.

A statement issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday stated that more than 21.4 million vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union territories to be administered. Moreover, over 33,80,590 doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days.

India on Tuesday recorded the lowest daily case count with 42,640 cases in the last 24 hours. This was the first time in over three months that the daily caseload was less than 50,000. The active case count has also declined to less than seven lakh after 79 days with 6,62,521 cases.

