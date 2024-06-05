Results 2024: Who is Shambhavi Choudhary, India's youngest MP?

Shambhavi Choudhary, a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader, became the youngest Member of Parliament in India on Tuesday after she won the Lok Sabha elections from Bihar's Samastipur. She defeated the Congress party's candidate, Sunny Hazari, by 187251 votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by NDA alliance Samastipur candidate, Shambhavi Choudhary. (ANI file photo)

"I extend my wishes to the people of Samastipur. I would say that they have taken the right decision, and I will try to live up to their expectations. Samastipur has given me a big victory, and I believe that the people have given me a place in their heart. I had said that I have come here to seek blessings as a daughter and today they have accepted me as their daughter," Shambhavi Choudhary told PTI after her victory.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Who is Shambhavi Choudhary?

Shambhavi Choudhary is just 25 years old. She is a third-generation politician.

Shambhavi Choudhary's father, Ashok Choudhary, is a JDU leader. He is one of the most influential ministers in Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

Her father had switched to JD(U) from the Congress.

Also read: Election results: How many Muslim candidates won the Lok Sabha polls 2024?

Shambhavi Choudhary's grandfather, late Mahavir Choudhary, was also a Congress member. He was a state minister when the party ruled Bihar.

She was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Bihar.

Shambhavi Choudhary said in an old interview that she was always interested in politics.

"No father can win the mandate for the daughter. I need to work hard for this. The people of Samastipur will decide whether I get an opportunity to represent this seat in the Lok Sabha or not…not my family. I have to be part of the democratic system which is for the people, of the people and by the people," she had said.

Also read: Lok Sabha polls final result: BJP wins 240 seats, Congress 99; check full list

Shambhavi Choudhary pursued Masters of Arts (Sociology) from the prestigious Delhi School of Economics.

"For me understanding politics and society is not a difficult job. Joining politics for me is to get practical experience of all those things which I studied only. My academic background will certainly help me in identifying difficulties being faced by the people in my area…and will try my best to resolve them at the earliest," Choudhary had said.

Follow Lok Sabha election results live updates

She is the daughter-in-law of Acharya Kishore Kunal, a social reformer and former IPS officer.

She is married to Saayan Kunal.