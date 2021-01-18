Results of Maharashtra gram panchayat polls in favour of MVA: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Results of Gram Panchayat elections in Maharashtra on Monday are good and in favour of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.
Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said the overall (political) picture in Maharashtra seems to be changing post the results of Legislative Council elections held last year.
Of the six Legislative Council seats for which elections were held in December last year, the BJP won only one while the rest constituencies were bagged by candidates of the ruling MVA.
Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayats, out of the total 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra, was held in 34 of the total 36 districts on January 15.
"As per inputs, the results of Gram Panchayat elections are good and are in favour of the MVA. Party workers of the Congress, Sena and NCP have clinched the victory. In most of these places, the Congress, NCP and Sena retained seats in their respective strongholds. I congratulate all these members for this success," Pawar said.
Though the village panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, panels are fielded by political parties or local leaders.
Pawar reiterated that the MVA government was running on the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
When asked about the Sena's demand for renaming Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar and opposition by the Congress, Pawar said that any difference of opinions among the three constituents will be ironed out by their leaders.
"There may be a difference of opinion but we (MVA partners) have come together on the CMP. The MVA government has been running on the basis of the CMP under CM Thackeray since the last one year and will continue to run in future as well," he said.
Pawar also criticised the Central government over the ongoing agitation by farmers on borders of Delhi for the repeal of three agri laws.
"The Centre should understand that farmers are agitating for long. Several rounds of discussions (between farmers and the government) have failed. The Centre is not taking any concrete steps which shows that it doesn't have any interest in resolving the issues of farmers, which amounts to insulting farmers," he said.
