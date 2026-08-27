Retail sugar prices fall for first time in a week after import move

Retail sugar prices fell for the first time on Thursday after surging to a record ₹65.06 a kg a day earlier, with the Centre’s decision to allow duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar beginning to ease market prices.

Sugar prices fall for the first time in a week after Centre’s duty-free import move, but retail rates remain 31% higher than a month ago.

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The all-India average retail price fell to ₹64.33 a kg from ₹65.06 on Wednesday, according to the Consumer Affairs Ministry’s daily price data. It had risen from ₹55.73 a kg on August 20 to ₹65.06 on August 26.

“Wholesale and mill prices had begun to ease, but retail prices remained sticky as they typically lag behind. Even though I still doubt whether sufficient quantities are actually available in the market, the wholesale price fall has begun to show up in retail,” Agri expert and founder of HnyB Deepak Pareek said.

Deep Dive What caused the recent fall in retail sugar prices in India? The recent fall in retail sugar prices in India was primarily due to the Centre's decision to allow duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar, easing market prices that had surged earlier. Why did sugar prices rise to such high levels before the recent drop? Sugar prices rose to high levels due to lower production, weather-related crop damage, and increased festive demand, leading to speculative buying and a market imbalance. How do retail sugar prices typically respond to changes in wholesale prices? Retail sugar prices typically lag behind wholesale prices, often remaining sticky even when wholesale prices begin to fall, as seen in the recent market adjustments.

The Centre had allowed duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar on August 20, the first such move in nearly a decade, to boost domestic supplies ahead of the festival season as ex-mill prices touched a record high of INR7,100 per 100 kg in some states.

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The easing in retail prices comes after ex-mill prices had already begun to fall following the import decision and tighter stockholding limits. The government had said on Tuesday that ex-mill prices had fallen about 18% after its measures against hoarding and speculation. They are currently hovering between ₹5,500 and ₹5,900 per 100 kg.

Retail prices, however, remain sharply above previous levels. Thursday’s average was about 31% higher than a month ago and 39% above a year earlier, when sugar retailed at ₹46.40 a kg.

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Prices also remain elevated across several states. The average retail price was ₹75.50 a kg in Manipur, ₹72.50 in Goa, ₹70.14 in Odisha, ₹68.18 in Gujarat, ₹67.34 in Karnataka, ₹67.05 in Maharashtra and ₹66.89 in Tamil Nadu. Delhi was at ₹64.33, while Punjab was at ₹66.07 and Uttar Pradesh at ₹64.37.

“While prices have finally broken, a meaningful and sustained relief for consumers will come only when we see real imports arriving or when sugar under advance licences is diverted to the domestic market,” Pareek added.

The government has attributed the price rise to lower production, weather-related crop damage and higher festive demand, stating that there is no physical shortage and that speculative buying contributed to the surge..

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