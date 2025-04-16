Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Grape prices fall sharply in domestic market as exports dip

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 16, 2025 06:02 AM IST

Export demand drop and mango arrivals have caused grape prices to fall sharply, with wholesale prices down ₹25-60/kg and retail around ₹100/kg.

Drop in export demand and arrival of mangoes have led to a sharp fall in grape prices in the domestic market even as its season will end soon. Wholesale prices have dropped between 25 and 60 per kg, while retail rates are hovering around 100 per kg, depending on the quality.

India exports around 2.62 lakh metric tonnes of grapes every season, with Bangladesh accounting for 28% of the export volume. (HT)
India exports around 2.62 lakh metric tonnes of grapes every season, with Bangladesh accounting for 28% of the export volume. (HT)

Kailash Bhosale of Maharashtra Rajya Draksha Bagayatdar Sangh (grape growers’ association) said, “Grape prices have suddenly fallen in the final stage of the season. There was good demand from the Muslim community during the month of Ramzan before it dropped after Eid. Prices in the international market have also fallen due to recent developments following changes in America’s trade policy. As a result, many farmers preferred to sell their produce in the local market.” Bhosale said arrival of mangoes and other seasonal fruits have shifted buyers’ preference.

Jagannath Khapre, former office-bearer, Maharashtra Rajya Draksha Bagayatdar Sangh, Jagannath Khapre, said, “As per market rules, when demand drops, prices are bound to come down.”

The grape season in Maharashtra typically begins in December and continues till the end of April. India exports around 2.62 lakh metric tonnes of grapes every season, with Bangladesh accounting for 28% of the export volume.

News / Cities / Pune / Grape prices fall sharply in domestic market as exports dip
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On