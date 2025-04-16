Grape prices fall sharply in domestic market as exports dip

Drop in export demand and arrival of mangoes have led to a sharp fall in grape prices in the domestic market even as its season will end soon. Wholesale prices have dropped between ₹25 and ₹60 per kg, while retail rates are hovering around ₹100 per kg, depending on the quality. India exports around 2.62 lakh metric tonnes of grapes every season, with Bangladesh accounting for 28% of the export volume. (HT)

Kailash Bhosale of Maharashtra Rajya Draksha Bagayatdar Sangh (grape growers’ association) said, “Grape prices have suddenly fallen in the final stage of the season. There was good demand from the Muslim community during the month of Ramzan before it dropped after Eid. Prices in the international market have also fallen due to recent developments following changes in America’s trade policy. As a result, many farmers preferred to sell their produce in the local market.” Bhosale said arrival of mangoes and other seasonal fruits have shifted buyers’ preference.

Jagannath Khapre, former office-bearer, Maharashtra Rajya Draksha Bagayatdar Sangh, Jagannath Khapre, said, “As per market rules, when demand drops, prices are bound to come down.”

