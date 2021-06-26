Retd IPS officers write to PM Modi, praise his ‘dynamic approach’ to solve Kashmir issue

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir’s political leaders, more than a dozen retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officers wrote to him expressing their appreciation for the government’s “painstaking, courageous and decisive” efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue with a “dynamic approach to policy-making”.

“The Central government’s most recent initiative at reaching out to political stakeholders and countering the twin elements of ‘Dil ki doori’ and ‘Dilli ki doori’, in order to enhance trust, is exemplary, reflecting a dynamic approach to policy-making,” the letter written by the group read.

Called Track the Truth, the group includes SP Vaid and K Rajendra Kumar; both have served as Director General in Jammu and Kashmir Police. Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh and former CBI Director Prakash Mishra are also among the 15 signatories besides IPS officers K Singh, Badri Prasad Singh, Geeta Johri, K Aravinda Rao, K Rajendra Kumar, KB Singh, Nageswara Rao, PP Pandey, RKS Rathore, Shivanand Jha, SK Rout and Vivek Dube

The retired officers also listed some Union government initiatives towards J&K calling them “excellent achievements”. They added that enlisting them was “meant for some of those who are always unhappy with whatever your government does”.

Besides listing the Centre’s initiatives towards J&K and praising the PM on conducting local body elections in the Union Territory, they also appreciated him for conducting “surgical strikes” on Pakistani militants and for striking a “terrorist training camp” at Balakot in Pakistan.

The letter also lauded the government for “organising an impeccable system of managing external pressures” from western countries and the United Nations which it said was “interfering in India’s internal affairs regarding Kashmir”.

It said that none of these international elements were able to create any “significant impact, except the appearance of articles in media of their choice.”

Calling Pakistan a “permanent interloper”, the letter praised the PM for “boxing (Pakistan) into a difficult position”.

“… Pakistan is now calling for the reinstatement of state-hood for J&K, which amounts to accepting J&K as part of the Union of India and reiterates the Union home minister’s announcement in Parliament to this effect,” the officers said adding that they hoped the Prime Minister would bring economic development to the J&K region with the “robust investment plans” that he has finalised.