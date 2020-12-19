Retired IPS officer who runs schools thrashed by TMC leaders in Bengal

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 18:51 IST

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Nazrul Islam, who has been running educational institutions and a college in Bengal’s Murshidabad district since his retirement, was allegedly thrashed by some local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Friday.

Islam lodged a formal complaint at Domkal police station after the assault. The TMC leadership has condemned the attacked.

Islam, who is also a writer, formed a political outfit called the Mul Nivasi Party a few years ago to raise issues related to indigenous communities. He hails from a village in the Domkal area of Murshidabad.

It is alleged that on Friday afternoon, Majidul Sheikh, the TMC councillor from Ward 17 in Domkal municipal area and two other men barged into Islam’s office at Ramna-Basantapur and thrashed him. Local people rushed to Islam’s rescue and took him to Domkal hospital. Islam was released after treatment.

He lodged a written complaint against Majidul Sheikh, Bhadu Sheikh and Jahangir Sheikh at Domkal police station.

The district TMC unit did not try to defend anyone.

The coordinator of the ruling party’s Murshidabad unit, Asok Das, said, “We have asked the police administration to arrest all the culprits. We are not going to shield the accused.”

Islam, who served in important positions such as head of the detective department of the Kolkata Police, runs some educational and charitable institutions under the banner of the Basantapur Education Society.

Local people have alleged that Majidul Sheikh and some local TMC leaders are trying to take over the society for a long time.

Islam said, “There was a parent-teacher meeting at the English medium school on Friday. Majidul and his uncle, Bhadu, entered the institution and locked the entrance.”

“The two men and some of their associates thrashed me inside my office. They held me by the collar and dragged me to the field and beat me up. They said I have to leave my village forever. But I will not bow under pressure,” said Islam.

Some staff members of the school alleged that Sheikh had beaten them up too in the past and a written complaint was lodged against him at Domkal police station. But the police did not take any action against him, they alleged.

Sheikh’s aides claimed that he and his uncle work at the school but had not been paid for eight months. Sheikh’s aides said he went to demand his salary and this led to an altercation.

Sheikh could not be contacted despite several attempts.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior officer at Domkal police station said, “We have started a probe on the basis of the written complaint. No one could be arrested till Saturday morning.”