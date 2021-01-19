Retired police officer arrested for vandalising RSS office in Indore

A retired police officer was arrested in Indore on Tuesday for vandalising an office set up for holding fund collection drive for construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, and hurting religious sentiments, police said.

Shrikant Sharma, a retired deputy commandant of Special Armed Force of the Madhya Pradesh police, was arrested under sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, said Rajendra Soni, town inspector, Banganga police station, Indore.

Soni said, “Sharma was raising objection over the setting up of an office of the RSS for fund collection drive in his neighborhood. He barged into the office late Monday night and threatened people to close the office immediately. He vandalised the office, tore a picture of Bharat mata and pamphlets having pictures of lord Ram. He also threatened to shoot the office bearers.”

The complaint was lodged by RSS worker Sunil Kumar Hedu and three others at Banganga police station late night on Monday.

“Sharma tore the pictures of Bharat Mata and pamphlets having pictures of Lord Ram. This act hurt our religious sentiments,” Hedu said in his complaint.

After his arrest, Sharma was produced before a court which sent him to judicial remand, Soni said.