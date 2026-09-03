Revenue officer found dead days after he goes missing in Maharashtra

Four days after a revenue officer posted in Thane went missing, his body was found in Shahapur in the district on Thursday morning, police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem to a government hospital and police have registered a case of accidental death. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

The deceased, identified as Arun Shelar, 56, served as a Mandal Officer and headed the vigilance team in the sand mining branch at the district collectorate.

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The victim was found hanging inside a metal corrugated shed located near his residence.

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Shelar had gone missing since the morning of August 28, when he left home around 8.45 am, stating he was attending a post-funeral ritual. But when he failed to return, his concerned family members launched a search and then lodged a missing person report at the Shahapur police station.

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His body was found around 6.30 am by his brother when he was walking near the residence. Local transported him immediately to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

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During their preliminary search, the Shahapur police recovered a note addressed to Shelar's wife. Initial findings suggest that the note mentions no one should be held responsible for his death.

The body has been sent for postmortem to a government hospital and police have registered a case of accidental death.