Woman found murdered inside Delhi hotel room, man found injured after suicide attempt
The woman hails from Bihar’s Samastipur while the man is from Rajasthan. Police are trying to contact their families.
A 28-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate, while the man she was allegedly staying with was also found critically injured after attempting suicide, police said. Police said the case appears to be of murder-suicide. The man is undergoing treatment, police said.
According to police, the duo were found by hotel staff who had tried opening the room door but the guests were not responding.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (North) Niharika Bhatt said, “We received information in the morning at Lahori Gate that a man and woman were found unconscious at Hotel Prince. A police team immediately reached the spot, where a woman was found lying unconscious with multiple stab injuries. A man was also found unconscious at the same location.”
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“Both were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Police said the woman was declared dead, while the man is presently undergoing treatment”, the DCP said.
The woman hails from Bihar’s Samastipur while the man is from Rajasthan.
Police are trying to contact their families. They said the duo had checked in two days back.
“Prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of murder-suicide. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the incident” added the DCP.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More