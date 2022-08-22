Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of corporate affairs

NEW DELHI: Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj was given additional charge of secretary in the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) on Monday in place of Rajesh Verma, has been made secretary to President Droupadi Murmu on August 18, according to the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions.

“The Competent Authority [Appointments Committee of the Cabinet or ACC] has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs to Shri Tarun Bajaj, lAS [1988 batch, Haryana cadre], Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the ACC secretariat said in a statement on Monday. ACC comprises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

Verma, a 1987-batch Odisha cadre IAS was appointed corporate affairs secretary on June 1, 2020.

Bajaj, who has been revenue secretary from April 6, 2021, also held the position of secretary economic affairs between April 30, 2020 and April 5, 2021, according to official records. Bajaj is expected to superannuate on November 30, unless he gets an extension ahead of Union Budget 2023-24.

Bajaj was given additional charge of revenue portfolio after the superannuation of predecessor Ajay Bhushan Pandey on February 28, 2021. Previously, he held charge of additional secretary (July 2017 to April 2020) and joint secretary (April 2015 to July 2017) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).