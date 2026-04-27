The BJP has objected to Karnataka government’s decision to introduce revised internal reservation within Scheduled Castes, questioning its basis and impact, while the Congress has defended the move as a long-pending measure backed by public support.

Revised SC internal quota decision in Karnataka draws BJP’s ire, Cong backs it

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chitradurga BJP MP Govind Karjol asked the government to clarify whether it had rejected the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission’s report as unscientific. Referring to the restructuring of the quota, he said the decision was the “final nail in the coffin.”

He also said the division of the 15% reservation into 5.25%, 5.25% and 4.5% “betrays” marginalised communities.

Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the decision, taken after a three-year delay, was arbitrary and would not stand legal scrutiny. He said Scheduled Castes had been “left in the lurch.”

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said, “The Congress government in Karnataka, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has committed a historic betrayal and stabbed the Scheduled Castes in the back.” In a post on X, he alleged that the government had delayed the distribution of reservation among Scheduled Castes for nearly two-and-a-half years despite a Supreme Court order, before classifying them into A, B and C categories in a Cabinet decision. He also said the previous BJP government had increased reservation from 15% to 17%, while the present government had reduced allocations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Congress defended the decision, with minister Satish Jarkiholi saying it was receiving public approval. He described it as a “historic” step and said it was approved unanimously at a special cabinet meeting attended by ministers from different communities, with no differences of opinion. “There is satisfaction among all sections,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Congress defended the decision, with minister Satish Jarkiholi saying it was receiving public approval. He described it as a “historic” step and said it was approved unanimously at a special cabinet meeting attended by ministers from different communities, with no differences of opinion. “There is satisfaction among all sections,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Responding to the BJP, Jarkiholi said, “It is common for the opposition parties to find fault with every decision of the government. This is a pro-people and historic step, and public support is proof of this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to the BJP, Jarkiholi said, “It is common for the opposition parties to find fault with every decision of the government. This is a pro-people and historic step, and public support is proof of this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Food and civil supplies minister KH Muniyappa appealed for unity among Scheduled Castes. “We are all one family. Brothers and sisters. We have shared our share. There is no room for differences. Let us move forward together,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Food and civil supplies minister KH Muniyappa appealed for unity among Scheduled Castes. “We are all one family. Brothers and sisters. We have shared our share. There is no room for differences. Let us move forward together,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He described the decision as the outcome of decades of struggle. “The decision taken by the special cabinet meeting to implement internal reservation in the Scheduled Castes is not just a decision. It is the victory of 40 years of pain and struggle,” he said.

“The fruits of the sacrifices made by the continuous struggle of the fighters, thinkers and noblemen have been achieved through the allocation of internal reservations. This is not the end. It is a new beginning. The fight for equality, respect and rights will continue,” he said.

He said the allocation fulfils long-standing demands of 101 Scheduled Caste communities, including the Madiga community, and called for awareness so people can benefit from education, government jobs and other opportunities under the policy. He added that the decision aligns with a resolution adopted at a Scheduled Caste conference in Chitradurga and a promise made in the Congress party’s 2023 election manifesto.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON