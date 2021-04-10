Home / India News / Rhino calf found dead in Dudhwa National Park
Rhino calf found dead in Dudhwa National Park

PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 09:17 PM IST
A post-mortem examination by a panel of veterinary doctors will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the death, an official said. (Reuters/ Representational image)

A month-old rhinoceros calf was found dead in the Dudhwa National Park, officials said on Saturday.

Field Director Sanjay Kumar Pathak told PTI, "The carcass of the female calf was lying in a swampy area of Bhadi Taal in the Rhino Rehabilitation Area 2 with no external injuries."

Pathak said a post-mortem examination by a panel of veterinary doctors will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the death.

