Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rhinoceros kills 30-year-old farmer in Kaziranga National Park

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 03, 2025 06:27 PM IST

Amram Ganak was rescued by forest guards and taken to a nearby government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries

SILCHAR: A 30-year-old man from Assam’s Golaghat district died on Friday after being attacked by a rhinoceros in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).

Two Indian Rhinoceroses, also known as greater one-horned rhinoceros, are seen with flocks of Egrets and Common Mynas at the Kaziranga National Park, in Golaghat district on Nov. 20 (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Two Indian Rhinoceroses, also known as greater one-horned rhinoceros, are seen with flocks of Egrets and Common Mynas at the Kaziranga National Park, in Golaghat district on Nov. 20 (PTI FILE PHOTO)

The man, identified as Amram Ganak, a farmer, was attacked by a wild male rhino in the Mahpara area of Kaziranga National Park’s Kohora range on Friday morning, according to forest officials.

Ganak, a farmer, had gone to the area for cultivation in the early hours of Friday when he was attacked. He was later taken to a nearby government hospital by forest guards, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Police said his body was sent for postmortem examination

Locals have reported an increase in conflicts between wild animals and humans in recent times, with several farmers being chased by rhinos and other animals on multiple occasions.

In a separate incident, a 38-year-old woman was killed in Kamrup district near Guwahati after being attacked by a wild buffalo. The woman, identified as Lakheswari Murari, worked as a daily wage laborer in a factory in Guwahati. She was attacked in the Changsari area near Guwahati, close to National Highway 31, on Wednesday. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and unfortunately passed away during treatment.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On