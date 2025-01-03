Rhinoceros kills 30-year-old farmer in Kaziranga National Park
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 03, 2025 06:27 PM IST
Amram Ganak was rescued by forest guards and taken to a nearby government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
SILCHAR: A 30-year-old man from Assam’s Golaghat district died on Friday after being attacked by a rhinoceros in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).
The man, identified as Amram Ganak, a farmer, was attacked by a wild male rhino in the Mahpara area of Kaziranga National Park’s Kohora range on Friday morning, according to forest officials.
Ganak, a farmer, had gone to the area for cultivation in the early hours of Friday when he was attacked. He was later taken to a nearby government hospital by forest guards, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Police said his body was sent for postmortem examination
Locals have reported an increase in conflicts between wild animals and humans in recent times, with several farmers being chased by rhinos and other animals on multiple occasions.
In a separate incident, a 38-year-old woman was killed in Kamrup district near Guwahati after being attacked by a wild buffalo. The woman, identified as Lakheswari Murari, worked as a daily wage laborer in a factory in Guwahati. She was attacked in the Changsari area near Guwahati, close to National Highway 31, on Wednesday. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and unfortunately passed away during treatment.