Right time to uproot seeds of Naxalism, WB CM Suvendu Adhikari attacks JU

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Left-leaning teachers’ association at Jadavpur University, saying it was time to “uproot the seeds of Naxalism” in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari targeted the Left-leaning JUTA in the Assembly, accusing it of promoting Naxalism and defending the university staff transfer Bill.

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“We want to make JU into a centre of excellence. The centre will spend ₹1000 crore and the state will give ₹300 crore. You will forcefully take students out of the hostel and raise slogans like Kashmir Maange Azaadi and Bharat Teri Tukde Honge. We will break you into pieces. There has to be a limit. Those who say ‘Red Salute to Kisenji’ have all been identified. Not all of them are students. Those who are engaged in this brainwashing also need some strong medicine,” Adhikari said in the state legislative assembly.

The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed by voice vote an amendment Bill that empowers the government to transfer teaching and non-teaching staff from one state university to another. “The CPIM and the ISF have smelled it and where this bill will hit,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Jadavpur University (JU) recently hit the headlines after a clash between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS, and members and supporters of Left student unions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jadavpur University (JU) recently hit the headlines after a clash between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS, and members and supporters of Left student unions. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister said that, if necessary, the state government would set up a commission to probe the murder of Gopal Sen, former vice chancellor of JU, who was murdered inside the campus in 1970.

“We will dig it out. I have made a list of what you did in the past. I have the history of the activities of JUTA members. But we will not use the law in this connection. We will use the law (West Bengal Universities and Colleges Administration and Regulation Amendment Bill 2026) to send the self-proclaimed pandits to some of the newly-opened weak universities to strengthen their infrastructure,” he said.

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The Left-leaning Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) refused to comment on the chief minister’s statements in the assembly.

A senior professor of JU and a member of the JUTA, however, said on condition of anonymity: “This new bill is being brought specifically to target the JUTA.”

“You have so much intellect and knowledge on Lenin, Marx, Che Guevara, socialism, farmer and labour rights, equal pay. We want to use these merits from some of the old universities to strengthen the new universities in the state. There shouldn’t be any opposition on this. The staff of these eight universities have huge free time. Now they should go to the newly established universities and develop the laboratories and libraries. We are seeking their help,” the chief minister said.

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He urged puja organisers not to allot space for book stalls to any Left parties if they refuse to write about Durga Puja.

“This is the right time to uproot the seeds of Naxalism which they have sown in West Bengal. Let there be war for three months,” he added.

Adhikari also defended the remarks made by Madhya Pradesh-based religious leader Bageshwar Baba, advocating vegetarian food during Durga Puja, earlier this week.

“A saint had come to Liluah. He spoke like a saint and he expressed his opinion on Nationalism, patriotism and undivided India among other issues. One may or may not accept his views. He didn’t impose anything,” he said.

“I saw some people burning his picture in front of the Bhabanipur police station. I directed the Police Commissioner that those people should be arrested. Such activities cannot continue in this state. You have done enough. There has been enough of appeasement politics,” he said.

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