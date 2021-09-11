Right-wing group attacks prayer Hall in Udupi district, no arrest yet: police

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The officials of the prayer hall, in their complaint, have accused the members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) for the attack. In a counter- complaint, HJV alleged that the prayer hall was promoting religious conversions.
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:26 AM IST
According to a statement given to the police, the officials of the centre said that the HJV group barged into the prayer hall unexpectedly and started attacking the devotees. (Representational picture)

A group of right-wing activists barged into a Christian prayer hall in Karkala in Udupi district on Friday. While a prayer meeting was underway.

The officials of the prayer hall, in their complaint, have accused the members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) for the attack. In a counter- complaint, HJV alleged that the prayer hall was promoting religious conversions.

The police reached the location and brought the situation under control. N Vishnuvardhan, Superintendent of Police, Udupi district said that the police are in the process of verifying complaints filed by both parties and FIRs with appropriate sections will be filed soon. The SP said that no one was injured in the attack.

The incident took place on Friday morning at Pragathi Centre, a private prayer hall. According to a statement given to the police, the officials of the centre said that the group barged into the prayer hall unexpectedly and started attacking the devotees. They further added the officials’ attempt to reason with the activists didn’t work. There were some heated arguments and alleged assault.

According to police, the prayer centre has been active in the district for over 10 years and earlier it was operating in Doopadakatte area of the district. They recently moved to the new building, where the attack took place. The centre was operated by one Benedict.

RELATED STORIES

Talking to the media, HJV leaders Prakash Kukkehalli alleged that the centre was responsible for religious conversions. He said they have been complaining about the illegal conversions in the state. “As we had reliable information, we attacked the place,” he said, adding that police have to investigate the matter further.

He also argued that while the Ganesh puja festival was cut short in the city, how could such prayer meetings be held. “Covid rules do not apply to those who convert people. How was permission given for such a prayer meeting?” he asked.

Prakash also issued a warning that if the police don’t act against such religious bodies, the HJV will continue to carry out such attacks.

SP Vishnuvardhan said that that prayer hall didn’t have any permission to hold any meeting and based on the complaint of HJV, an FIR will be lodged in this regard. “The officials of the prayer hall have alleged that they were attacked. So, will file FIR under relevant sections,” said the SP. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

