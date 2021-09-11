Right-wing group attacks prayer Hall in Udupi distt, no arrest yet: police

A group of right-wing activists barged into a Christian prayer hall in Karkala in Udupi district on Friday and allegedly attacked devotees while a prayer meeting was underway, police said.

The officials of the prayer hall, in their complaint, have accused the members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) for the attack. In a counter-complaint, HJV alleged that the prayer hall was promoting religious conversions.

The situation was brought under control only after police arrived. N Vishnuvardhan, Superintendent of Police, Udupi district said that the police are in the process of verifying complaints filed by both parties and FIRs with appropriate sections will be filed soon. The SP said that no one was injured in the attack. No arrests have been made so far. Talking to media, HJV leaders Prakash Kukkehalli alleged that the centre was responsible for religious conversions. He said they have been complaining about the illegal conversions in the state. “As we had reliable information, we attacked the place,” he said, adding that police have to investigate the matter further.

He also argued that while the Ganesh puja festival was cut short in the city, how could such prayer meetings be held. “Covid rules do not apply to those who convert people. How was permission given for such a prayer meeting?” he asked. The SP said that that prayer hall didn’t have any permission to hold any meeting and based on the complaint of HJV, an FIR will be lodged. “The officials of the prayer hall have alleged that they were attacked. We will file an FIR,” said the SP.