Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Right-wing group disrupts Miss Rishikesh rehearsal: ‘Do it at your homes…Sanatan Dharma teaches modesty’ | Video

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 11:38 am IST

In the video, some Miss Rishikesh participants are seen standing their ground, and objecting to being filmed by the group.

A rehearsal for the Miss Rishikesh pageant on Friday was disrupted when members of the Rashtriya Hindu Shakti Sangathan entered the venue and objected to the event, claiming it was “against the culture of Uttarakhand” and “Sanatan Dharma.”

“This cannot go on in the city of pilgrimages”: Right-wing group disrupts Miss Rishikesh rehearsal in Uttarakhand(Screengrab from X)
“This cannot go on in the city of pilgrimages”: Right-wing group disrupts Miss Rishikesh rehearsal in Uttarakhand(Screengrab from X)

“One of the group members, Raghav Bhatnagar, began objecting to the clothes worn by the participants,” Dhiraj Makhija, director of Lions Club Royal, which has organised the pageant told The Indian Express. Makhija said that three members of the group entered around 2 pm while contestants and choreographers were rehearsing.

A purported video of the incident has since gone viral, showing Bhatnagar confronting the contestants and saying they were wearing “clothes that are against the culture of Uttarakhand.”

Participants confront activists

In the video, some participants are seen standing their ground, confronting Bhatnagar and objecting to being filmed by the group. Bhatnagar is heard saying he would not allow the event to continue and told the participants to “hold it at your homes.”

One of the show coordinators replied that the programme was being conducted with the consent of the contestants’ parents. Despite the pushback, Bhatnagar persisted, saying, “This cannot happen in the city of pilgrimages.”

Watch video here

Later, Bhatnagar talked to the reporters and said a ramp walk in western clothing was against Rishikesh’s identity and Sanatan values. “Sanatan Dharma teaches women to dress modestly. Such events hurt social and religious sentiments,” as reported by India Today.

Dhiraj Makhija said that the club is organising the pageant for five years and has never faced such objections before. “We are providing a platform for local women so they can compete in larger beauty pageants,” he added, IE reported.

However, the English daily's report said that the The “Miss Rishikesh” pageant was held as scheduled on Saturday. The report cited cops and said that the authorities received no complaint regarding the rehearsal incident, and the “dispute” was resolved between the two parties.

The Rashtriya Hindu Shakti Sangathan, registered in January 2017, describes itself as an organisation opposing “religious conversions” and supporting laws against “love jihad,” according to its website.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Right-wing group disrupts Miss Rishikesh rehearsal: ‘Do it at your homes…Sanatan Dharma teaches modesty’ | Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On