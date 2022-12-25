Ringing in Christmas, President Murmu, Mamata Banerjee join revelry. Watch

Christmas spirit has gripped revelers in India and other parts of the world and the leaders are joining in by being part of the celebrations. Midnight masses were held at churches across the country where carols were sung to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. President Droupadi Murmu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among the leaders who attended these church events and soaked in the festivity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A post was put out on Twitter by President Murmu’s office in which pictures were shared of her participating . “President Droupadi Murmu visited Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi a day before Christmas. The children sang Christmas carols,” it stated. “The President offered prayers for the progress and welfare of humanity. She participated in celebrations and spent time with children.(sic),” it further added.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal too shared a tweet. “Let us all come together in seeking blessings of the Lord for the Nation’s peace & harmony. (sic),” tweeted the Trinamool Congress as it posted a short video of the West Bengal Chief Minister attending the event with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh was another city where midnight mass made for a spectacle for those embracing the yuletide spirit.

This year, Christmas is being marked worldwide with pandemic restrictions lifted. Yet the fear of spread of a new variant of coronavirus still looms as China still grapples with a fresh spike in cases.

In the holy town of Bethelem, Christmas tourism is reported to have returned as curbs in Palestinian territories and Israel are lifted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Pope Francis in his message for the world has rebuked those hungry for power with the Ukraine war entering its 11th month. “While animals feed in their stalls, men and women in our world, in their hunger for wealth and power, consume even their neighbors, their brothers and sisters,” the pontiff lamented. “How many wars have we seen! And in how many places, even today, are human dignity and freedom treated with contempt!”

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON