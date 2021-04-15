Rise in cases of double mutant variant in parts of Maharashtra, say Experts

Mumbai

Several cities in Maharashtra are reporting a rising number of Covid-19 cases with the double mutant variant of Sars-Cov-2, the director of the National Centre for Disease Control said on Wednesday.

“Different kinds of mutations have been found in Maharashtra, but there is definitely a rising trend of double mutant variants in several cities. This trend has not been noticed across the state,” Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, NCDC director, said.

The state, which has been reporting the highest number of cases across the country, recorded 58,952 new infections on Wednesday.

A senior official from the central agency said that genome sequencing of samples collected in various cities in the state found that over 60% were infected with the double mutant variant.

However, the number of samples that have been sent for genome sequencing is unclear. Genome sequencing is a process to identify the genetic makeup of the organism and study its changes.

On March 24, the Union government confirmed the presence of mutations and said that a novel variant with a combination of two mutations E484Q and L452R -- now classified as B.1.617 lineage -- was found in 206 samples taken from Maharashtra since December. The majority of double mutant variants were found in the samples sent from Nagpur.

Doctors across Maharashtra and other parts of the country have been noticing variation in the presentation of Covid in the second wave.

“Last year, we saw the involvement of lung infections in over 70% of the cases, but this year we are seeing more and more involvement of the gut,” said Dr Om Shrivastav, infectious disease specialist and a member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force.

“Another alarming trend is patients getting better and then returning with more sickness. Such clinical evidence of possible mutations has been noted by many doctors,” he said.

Experts have also pointed out that there is not enough data on variants and urged that states like Maharashtra send at least 5% to 10% of their samples for genome sequencing.