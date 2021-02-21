Rise in fuel prices 'not too much overall', says Haryana CM Khattar

IND USA
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar comes to meet Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
The remarks by Khattar come a day after petrol price reached an all-time high of 97 in Mumbai, while diesel was selling at 88.06 in the country's financial capital.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:02 PM IST

As the fuel prices in India are breaking past records by touching all-time high levels, Haryana chief minister ML Khattar on Sunday said that the increase is not too much overall.

"Fuel prices increased by around 10%-15% in the last 4-5 years. Overall, it is not too much but govt is keeping an eye on it," Khattar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Explaining that the revenue collected by the government will reach people eventually, Khattar said, "Whatever revenue is collected by the government, it is used for people," the chief minister said.

He added that the Value Added tax or VAT in Haryana is comparatively lower than other states.

Taxes account for more than 60% of the pump prices of fuel. A part of these is central taxes and the other part is taxes levied by the state.

Also read | 'Govts elected to ease burden of people': Sonia Gandhi to PM on fuel price hike

The remarks by Khattar come a day after petrol price reached an all-time high of 97 in Mumbai, while diesel was selling at 88.06 in the country's financial capital. The fuel prices have been rising in the city for the last 12 days. Petrol was sold for 96 per litre on Wednesday and diesel 87 on Thursday.

Petrol prices have already touched 100 in two states of the country - Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The petrol price touched 100 a litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district and rose to record highs elsewhere on Wednesday.

100 per litre retail price was the first time the fuel was sold at rates in the three digits anywhere in the country.

Mounting criticism on the government, the opposition has been attacking the central government by questioning the record-breaking surge.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who had increased central excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record margin last year to mop up gains arising from international oil prices plunging to two-decade low, remained non-committal on cutting taxes to give relief to consumers.

Also read: West Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel

"This is a very vexatious issue. An issue in which no answer except reducing the price (of fuel) will convince anyone. I know I am treading on an area and whatever I may say, to bring in the reality into picture, will only sound like I am obfuscating," the finance minister had said on Saturday.

