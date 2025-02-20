Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rise in max temp expected across northwest India over next 4 days

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2025 04:28 PM IST

An intense western disturbance was expected to affect the western Himalayan region from February 24 and adjoining plains from February 26

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures was expected in northwest India over the next four days before an intense western disturbance was likely to affect the western Himalayan region from February 24 and adjoining plains from February 26.

There has been an 82% rain deficiency in northwest India since January 1. (HT PHOTO)
There has been an 82% rain deficiency in northwest India since January 1. (HT PHOTO)

“There is likely to be a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C over northwest India during next 24 hours and gradual rise by 3-4°C during subsequent four days,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It added temperatures have been above normal in northwest, central, and parts of east India. The western disturbance will lead to a marginal drop in temperatures for a day but there will be a rise by a few degrees thereafter.

Another western disturbance will impact northwestern India around February 24 and is likely to bring rain. “We can expect fluctuating but generally above normal temperatures,” said private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president Mahesh Palawat. He added this has been one of the driest winters with a large rain deficiency. “Snowfall has been very sparse and so winter games in Jammu and Kashmir had to be deferred. This has led to early heat.”

There has been 82% rain deficiency in northwest India since January 1. Uttarakhand faced a 92% rain deficiency, Himachal Pradesh 79% and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh 83% and Delhi 71%.

A confluence of a trough running from north Bangladesh to Telangana and an anti-cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels were likely to lead to scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha on Thursday and Friday.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from February 24. Under its influence, scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall was expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from February 24 to 26.

A cyclonic circulation lying over central Assam in lower tropospheric levels was expected to lead to scattered light rainfall activity in northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next seven days.

Day temperatures have been markedly above normal (5°C or more) in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Above normal (2.0°C to 5.0°C) temperatures were recorded in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, west Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, east India. Night temperatures rose by 1-4°C in parts of northwest India.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On