Rishi Rajpopat got Rajiv Gandhi Foundation grant; Congress says, ‘Bhakts now confused’

Rishi Rajpopat, the 27-year-old Cambridge University student, who has solved a 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammar problem had received a scholarship from Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the Congress claimed amid the escalated war of words between the Congress and the BJP following the recent face-off between the troops in Arunachal. Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the FCRA registration of which was cancelled a few months ago is at the centrestage of the controversy as BJP claims the foundation took grants from China. At a time when Rishi Rajpopat's achievement is being celebrated, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Sunday said Rishi received a grant from Rajiv Gandhi Foundation only.

"Bhakts are now confused. They were celebrating Rishi Rajpopat's achievement and then they came to know that Rishi received the scholarship to study at Cambridge University from Rajiv Gandhi Foundation," the Congress leader tweeted wishing him success in the future.

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and China donation

In October, the FCRA licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was cancelled for alleged violations of the foreign funding law. Union home minister Amit Shah recently said that the foundation received ₹1.35 crore from the Chinese embassy.

The issue has resurfaced as the Congress is demanding a debate on the Tawang clash in Parliament. The BJP has turned the heat on the Congress referring to this donation issue, criticising Rahul Gandhi's recent comment that Indian soldiers 'were thrashed' by the Chinese side.

Rishi Rajpopat, Sanskrit grammar puzzle and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

Rishi Rajpopat decoded a rule taught by Panini which could revolutionise the study of Sanskrit. As Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi congratulated Rishi Rajpopat, she said he was a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Cambridge Scholarship.

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation started the Rajiv Gandhi Cambridge Scholarships in 2014-15 for Indian students who want to study in Cambridge University. Rishi Rajpopat was awarded the scholarship in 2017-18.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.