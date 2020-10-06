e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rishikesh draws over 8,000 tourists for river rafting within 10 days of re-opening

Rishikesh draws over 8,000 tourists for river rafting within 10 days of re-opening

Out of the 8,000 tourists, almost 6,000 visited Rishikesh over the last weekend.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 11:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Tourists enjoying river rafting in Rishikesh
Tourists enjoying river rafting in Rishikesh(HT PHOTO)
         

Within just ten days of the resumption of river rafting after a gap of six months, over 8,000 tourists have flocked to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to participate in adventure sports activity, officials said Tuesday.

Dinesh Bhatt, president of Rafting Association in Rishikesh said that Rishikesh alone recorded over 6,000 tourists coming in for river rafting in the last three days

“In the past ten days, since the Uttarakhand government allowed resumption of river rafting, Rishikesh has welcomed over 8,000 tourists, with almost 6,000 people coming to participate in river rafting in the past three days over the long weekend,” said Bhatt.

He added that the response has been well with business picking up, but the rafting companies are still facing minor losses while practicing physical distancing.

“Earlier, ten persons were allowed in a single raft, but now, only four tourists are going, with two guides in one raft. We have not increased our prices, so we are facing some loss, but safety is important for us,” Bhatt said.

Dilip Jawalkar, secretary for tourism in Uttarakhand said adventure tourism is a major component in the state’s overall tourism industry. “I am happy that our step towards resuming the adventure sports activities have achieved the desired results and has attracted a large number of adventure seekers to the state,” he said

He added that while activities for tourists are being opened up, the state government expects full cooperation from all the stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of rules and guidelines to control the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

tags
top news
Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court
Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court
Shaurya missile to be inducted in strategic arsenal, Agni-5’s sea version by 2022
Shaurya missile to be inducted in strategic arsenal, Agni-5’s sea version by 2022
All 5 accused of raping 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year pronounced guilty
All 5 accused of raping 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year pronounced guilty
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended
‘Staggered show timings, 50% occupancy’: Guidelines for reopening cinemas
‘Staggered show timings, 50% occupancy’: Guidelines for reopening cinemas
India likely to join Canada-led multilateral group tackling pandemic
India likely to join Canada-led multilateral group tackling pandemic
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailerBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In