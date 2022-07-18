Rising inflation due to Modi’s faulty policies: Kharge on GST implementation

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, over steep retail inflation, food inflation and the five per cent goods and service tax (GST) added to items of daily use such as wheat and curd.

“For the last three months, retail inflation has remained above seven per cent. Food inflation has remained close to eight per cent… Over and above this, from today, the Modi government has hiked GST rates on daily-use items like rice, wheat, curd, grains, honey, jaggery, puffed rice and many other items from zero to five per cent,” said Kharge. Moreover, he alleged that this inflation is due to the Modi government’s “faulty policies”.

On Monday, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, a range of household items came under the purview of the goods and service tax as the GST panel, headed by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accepted the recommendation of the Group of Ministers from states on withdrawing exemptions with a view to rationalizing the levy. These labelled food items will attract GST- pre-packet and labeled meat (except frozen), fish, curd, honey, dried leguminous vegetables (lentils), dried makhana, wheat and other cereals, wheat of meslin flour, jaggery and puffed rice.

When the Opposition tried to raise the issue in the Upper House under Rule 267, to suspend business and discuss current issues, this was not allowed, he alleged. “This shows how little the Modi government cares for the poor of the country… As long as the rich people are benefitted, this Government will not take a single step to reduce inflation. This step is regressive, anti-poor and insensitive,” Kharge said.

BJP spokespersons were unavailable to comment on the matter.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, speaking to the press after casting his vote for the President of India, said, “I demand that the central government should withdraw the GST applied on materials of everyday use of basic food products, it is not right. The Delhi government is the only one that is providing any respite from growing inflation through its many schemes.” He stressed, “The entire country is facing a steep price rise and the Centre has increased the cost of food items by imposing GST on them.”

