Rising mercury raises concern in Rajya Sabha

With several states reeling under heatwaves, the soaring temperatures and the need for the central government to issue guidelines on how to deal with them was discussed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The government should introduce a standard operating procedure for states on how to tackle such extreme heat, Bharatiya Janata Party member Vikas Mahatme said during Zero Hour.

Karjat in Maharashtra recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius on March 19, while other areas in the state and Madhya Pradesh saw the temperature touch 44 degrees, Mahatme pointed out. “This is in March, not May,” he said.

Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat have also been witnessing similar conditions, and the poor and farmers are the worst affected, Mahatme said.

“They face heat exhaustion, cramps and heat stroke. The government should issue guidelines on what is to be done. Due to high temperatures, grain and fruit production goes down, milk goes bad and other difficulties also increase. It also causes lightning strikes, leading to deaths. The possibility of forest fires also goes up. Forest cover is decreasing and with fires, it will decrease further,” Mahatme said.

A surge in power consumption during heatwaves leads to an increase in the country’s carbon footprint, he said. More than 1,400 deaths took place in the US and Canada last year due to heatwaves, the BJP lawmaker said.

Taking note of the member’s concerns, Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said the matter was serious and the government should issue an advisory.

“Temperature is rising and it’s so hot in March. What will happen in the future? It’s important,” he said.