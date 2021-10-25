Rising water levels, swampy banks a challenge for Patna as Chhath approaches

Rising water levels of the Ganga due to unprecedented rain this month and unusually swampy banks have turned into a challenge for Patna’s civic authorities as they focus on preparing the ghats of the capital city of Bihar for next month’s Chhath festival, officials of Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) said on Sunday.

The four-day Chhath festival begins on November 8 and is celebrated across Bihar.

PMC officials said an unusually high amount of rainfall in October has worsened the condition of the ghats along the Ganga river in Patna.

Several roads leading to the banks of the Ganga are inundated while many are peppered with potholes.

The water levels near NIT Ghat, Kali Ghat and Collectorate Ghat have risen considerably over the past two days.

Municipal commissioner Himanshu Sharma said, “Repairs to the approach roads have begun. Uneven roads are being levelled using sand and mud. We have also launched a drive to clean up the banks of the river. A sufficient number of sanitation staff has been deployed to carry out the drive.”

The civic body has segregated a total of 93 ghats along the Ganga river into 23 sectors to make arrangements for the Chhath festival, which include putting in place barricades, lighting, drinking water facilities and changing rooms.

Patna’s district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said, “We have formed 21 teams for monitoring preparations at Chhath festival ghats and for ensuring timely completion of all assigned work. These teams will inspect all the ghats and identify the unsafe ones, where devotees will be prevented from entering.”

Also, the urban development department (UDD) has asked the authorities to set up artificial ponds at 45 parks in Patna.

Department officials also said a cleanliness drive is underway spanning around 1,400 ghats and at least 3,000 ponds across Bihar to set the stage for Chhath celebrations.

“Municipal bodies have been instructed to repair approach roads, clean up water bodies and arrange basic amenities at Chhath festival ghats for the convenience of devotees latest by November 8. A special cleanliness drive will be launched during Diwali and Chhath festival,” said a senior UDD official.