RITES makes deep inroads into northeast with office in Guwahati

Transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, RITES Ltd on Friday inaugurated its first office in northeastern India in Guwahati, Assam. Spread across 5,500 square feet area and located opposite the Secretariat in Dispur, the centre will the hub of the PSU’s infrastructural activities in the northeast.

RITES has worked steadfastly in the northeast, such as Bagdogra civil airport terminal and the Guwahati-Shillong highway. RITES is also presently concentrating its efforts on constructing education institutions like NIIT Meghalaya, and IIM Shillong and establishing building works for Oil India Limited in Duliajan.

At the inauguration, Executive Director (Buildings & Airports) of RITES Ltd., Mr. Pawan Chowdhry, said, “We have been partnering with North-East in its development. Now, to further cement RITES’ presence in the region, we needed to have a centrally located office with dedicated staff. The Guwahati office will help RITES widen its growth potential multi-fold, as we continue to provide excellent infrastructure and consultancy services for projects across Assam and the rest of the North-East.”

The office has been built in line with RITES’ vision to continuously establish its presence in proximity to its projects, and to enhance connectivity, accessibility, and mobility everywhere in the North-East, a releas by the PSU said.

The company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Mizoram for infrastructure works.