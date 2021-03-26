Home / India News / RJD and its allies call for Bihar Bandh today
india news

RJD and its allies call for Bihar Bandh today

Yadav also hit out at the CM for trying to justify the police action inside the Assembly by reasoning that police were called because of the chaos created by Opposition members.
By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday said the shutdown had been called against the autocratic attitude of chief minister Nitish Kumar and the way police were allowed entry into the Assembly to evict legislators protesting against the Bill. (PTI PHOTO.)

The Rashtriya Janata Dal and Left parties have called for a Bihar Bandh (shutdown) on March 26, in protest against the alleged assault on legislators during an agitation against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, inside the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday said the shutdown had been called against the autocratic attitude of chief minister Nitish Kumar and the way police were allowed entry into the Assembly to evict legislators protesting against the Bill.

“The state police have become Janata Dal (United) police. The police were deployed inside the Assembly to get a Bill passed which would give them unbridled powers,” he said at a press conference.

Yadav also hit out at the CM for trying to justify the police action inside the Assembly by reasoning that police were called because of the chaos created by Opposition members.

“Doesn’t the Opposition have the right to protest inside the House over a bill or any other issue? That does not mean police can be called to evict MLAs and drag out even women legislators. I have footage of how the police and others behaved on that day inside the Assembly,. All democratic values and ethics were thrown to the wind,” said Yadav.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

11 bills cleared in truncated budget session of Parliament

Woman sub-inspector nabs two 'most wanted' men in shoot-out operation in Delhi

J&K logs 172 fresh virus cases

Supreme Court pulls up govt over delay in appointment of judges
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP