Watch | RJD chief Lalu Prasad relishes on ‘kulfi’ at Patna's Marine Drive

ByHT News Desk
Aug 16, 2023 06:06 PM IST

A video of Lalu Yadav and Shivanand Tiwari sitting in the car and people lining up to see the leaders has gone viral on X.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday visited the Marine Drive in Patna along with the party's vice president Shivanand Tiwari.

The RJD chief also enjoyed a kulfi from a famous point. The Marine Drive also known as the Ganga Path is situated on the banks of river Ganga in Patna. A video of Lalu Prasad and Shivanand Tiwari sitting in the car and people lining up to see the leaders has gone viral on X. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), a user posted the video and wrote, “RJD supremo Lalu Yadav along with his old friend Shivanand Tiwari came to enjoy Kulfi at Marine Drive in Patna. Lalu is looking perfect in the picture.”

Vice President of RJD Shivanand Tiwari (L) and party Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.(Twitter/journal_raman)
Earlier, a video of Lalu Prasad playing badminton was widely shared on social media. The video was posted on Instagram by Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. Captioning the post, Tejashwi wrote in Hindi, “Have not learned to be scared, have not learned to bow…Have fought, will fight, will not be scared of prison, and will win in the end.”

‘Next year, our turn’: Lalu on PM Modi's I-Day address

In another development, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour at the Red Fort for the last time.

On Tuesday, the ailing leader was asked by some journalists in a lighter vein whether PM Modi would be able to unfurl the tricolour next year, when the Independence Day would fall well after the Lok Sabha polls.

“Nahin, na (no, not at all)” was the curt reply of the RJD chief. He added, “This is his last time”.

Some of the journalists asked what, according to him, will be the scenario next year. Lalu Prasad remarked, “Next time, it will be our turn (agli baar hum log aayenge)”.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

