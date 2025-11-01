RJD's 'jungle raj' vs 'No respect for Nitish': Amit Shah, Priyanka hold parallel rallies in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lashed out at the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar as he presented the people with a choice between the "Modi-Nitish combine" NDA government, which would lead the state towards development and the RJD-led alliance that would "bring jungle raj". File photo of Union Minister Amit Shah and Priyanka Gandhi. (PTI) The assembly election was an opportunity to "decide the future of Bihar, Shah said, adding, "On the one hand are those who had ushered in 'jungle raj'. On the other hand is the duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, who have brought development." The home minister was virtually addressing rallies in Gopalganj, Samastipur and Vaishali districts as he could not visit these places due to bad weather. Also Read: ‘Rahul’s campaign NDA’s biggest guarantee’: Yogi sharpens attack in Bihar election rallies While speaking in Samastipur, Shah slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "trying to protect infiltrators" by leading the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

"Let Rahul Gandhi take out as many yatras as he pleases. Each and every infiltrator will be driven out of the country. The SIR was aimed at that, and we welcome the Election Commission's decision to carry out the exercise across the country," the BJP leader said. Less than a hundred kilometres away, Priyanka Gandhi trained guns at the ruling NDA, claiming that the double-engine government was being "run from Delhi". Gandhi, who was in Begusarai, hit out at the state government, saying there was "no double-engine" government as neither the people nor Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were getting heard. Also Read: ‘Nitish in Bihar, Modi in Delhi’: Amit Shah's big message at Samastipur rally amid questions on NDA's CM face "This government is being run from the Centre...So this double engine is actually a single engine. There is no double engine. You have seen it in other states that suddenly a Chief Minister comes, of whom no one has ever heard...You are not even able to say who will become the CM," Priyanka Gandhi said.