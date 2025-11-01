‘Rahul’s campaign NDA’s biggest guarantee’: Yogi sharpens attack in Bihar election rallies

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday intensified his election campaign in Bihar, launching a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the Gandhi scion’s campaign for the Mahagathbandhan was a guarantee for the victory of NDA candidates there. CM Yogi Adityanath addressing an election rally in Bihar on Friday. (HT)

Addressing rallies in Siwan, Vaishali and Bhojpur, Yogi targeted the Mahagathbandhan, an alliance of the RJD, Congress and Left parties, while invoking his government’s crackdown on the mafia in Uttar Pradesh to connect with voters.

“This is the biggest guarantee in any election. The victory of NDA candidates is ensured when Rahul Gandhi enters the election campaign,” Yogi said amid slogans of “Jai Sri Ram” and “Modi-Yogi zindabad”, according to a press release.

Referring to his visit to Raghunathpur in Siwan on Wednesday, Yogi said that a mafia family with a long criminal history was attempting to regain control in the region. He said his government used bulldozers to crush such mafia, tearing them apart and “opening for them the way to hell” from UP’s soil, giving a clear message that under no circumstances would their return be tolerated in Bihar.

He said the descendants of those who destroyed Nalanda University were now trying to obstruct development with a “political-Islam” intent.

“The NDA government will restore Bihar’s splendour from the time of Chandragupta and Chanakya, leading Bihar back to a golden age,” he said.

Yogi referred to characters of the Ramayana, saying that on the land of Maa Sita, no Marich or Subahu would be allowed to raise their heads again. “The Congress and the RJD are the same, as they tried to stop Lord Ram’s chariot procession. These parties have no pride in the heritage of Lord Ram, Krishna or Buddha,” he added. Yogi also accused the RJD and Congress of insulting Dr Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Jayaprakash Narayan, Karpoori Thakur and Bihar’s son Sitaram Kesri.

Praising the enthusiasm of the youth and women at the Raghunathpur rally despite heavy rain, he said a big wave was coming to Siwan. “Wherever Bihar’s youth went, their intellect and talent were acknowledged. Over the last 20 years, under Nitish Babu’s leadership, good governance has established a strong foundation, and a strong structure using Bihar’s intellect should be built now,” Yogi said.

Recalling the RJD’s previous rule, Yogi alleged that “crime and kidnapping had become an industry” and that “anarchy, hooliganism and nepotism dominated Bihar”. “They even devoured animal fodder,” he said, referring to the fodder scam.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming India since 2014, Yogi said: “Born in a poor family, Modi ji gave free ration to 80 crore people, free health insurance to 50 crore under Ayushman Bharat, built toilets in 12 crore homes, opened 45 crore Jan Dhan accounts, and gave homes to 4 crore poor families. Why did the RJD and the Congress not do this?”

Calling the INDIA bloc a threat to development, Yogi said, “They obstruct development and abuse heritage. They want to hold power to rob people and deprive the poor of welfare schemes. If the Congress and the RJD win, they will shut off the poor’s ration and swallow it. In the name of jobs, they will eat up your land too. These people will not ensure development but will bring back mafia rule in Siwan and Bihar.”