Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Rly officials bribery probe: CBI recovers 2 cr from South Delhi hotel

In connection with its bribery probe against senior officers of Northeast Frontier Railways, CBI has recovered 4.43 crore cash during searches
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:24 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered more cash -- around 2 crore -- from a private hotel in South Delhi in connection with its bribery probe against senior officers of Northeast Frontier Railways including its chief administrative officer Mahender Singh Chauhan, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

So far, CBI has recovered around 4.43 crore cash during searches at various places in the last three days. Chauhan was arrested on Sunday when 1 crore bribe was being delivered at his place through some middlemen.

The case is being termed as one of the biggest trap cases in recent times.

CBI officials said the cash -- 2.04 crore -- was hidden at a hotel in Greater Kailash by the representatives of the private company, ABCI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, which has been booked for giving bribe to Chauhan and others.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement, “It was found during further searches at the premises of a private firm (ABCI) located at Kailash Colony, New Delhi, that certain items were removed and concealed at another place in Delhi. After a thorough search, 2.04 crore (approx) cash along with other items were seized from the said place [Greater Kailash] for further investigation.”

Also read | Hyderabad-based infra firm IVRCL’s MD booked in 4837cr alleged bank fraud

During earlier searches at 26 locations, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, a total amount of 2.39 crore (approx) was recovered, Joshi said.

“This includes an alleged bribe of 1 crore, which exchanged hands and is stated to be one of the biggest bribe money trapped. Besides this, jewellery and property documents were recovered from the locations of the accused. Thus, so far, 4.43 crore (approx.) has been recovered,” the statement said.

Chauhan was alleged to have extended favours to ABCI in awarding railways contracts.

The accused persons’ legal representatives could not be located for their comments.

The victims—all residents of Chainpura village—were travelling in the ambulance that was on its way to Patna from Nalanda, police said.(HT Photo)
india news

Speeding BMW kills 2 cops in Chennai, driver held

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • Raveendran, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while Karthik, the pillion rider, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital around 11am, police said.
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

India Innovation Index ranking out, Karnataka retains top spot

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:22 PM IST
This is the second edition of the metric for assessing the innovation capabilities of Indian states and Union Territories
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) greets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan in 2019. (REUTERS)
india news

Pakistan names general envoy to Saudi Arabia as military seeks control of ties

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:15 PM IST
The Pakistani ambassador’s position in Riyadh has often been held by retired military officers, reflecting the fact that defence ties form the bedrock of bilateral ties, Dawn reported
With a ballerina’s poise and grace, the deformed myna braves life’s challenges. PHOTO: AMI PRABAL
india news

Bird flu in Chhattisgarh: 45 wild mynas die in Bijapur, samples to be tested

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • The carcasses of the birds were found on Monday and Tuesday near a CRPF camp in Naimad area in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo)
india news

Sena questions Centre over reports of China building village in Arunachal

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:37 PM IST
n an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that the country awaits a similar cross-border action against China as was ordered after Uri and Pulwama attacks originated from the Pakistani soil
People even offered prayers at the village temple for Kamala Harris. In picture - A shop in the village hanging a calendar with the image of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.(Reuters)
india news

Thulasenthirapuram, Kamala Harris native village in TN, prepares for celebration

ANI, Nagapattinam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Some people of the village were seen making a traditional recipe 'murukku' to celebrate the occasion. Many were seen cleaning the road and flowering the corners of the roads to mark the victory of Kamala Harris.
Police personnel walk past a bus with farmer leaders before it leaves for Vigyan Bhawan to attend a meeting with the central government over the new farm laws, at Singhu border near Delhi on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

‘What interest do we have’: Supreme Court's clear warning on farm laws panel

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:02 PM IST
The court also issued a notice to the Centre on an application by Bhartiya Kisan Party for filling up vacancy in the four-member committee created by resignation of Bhupinder Singh Mann.
Overall, the framework of India Innovation Index 2020, consists of 36 indicators, which include hard data (32 indicators) and four composite indicators.(Getty images)
india news

Niti Innovation Index: Karnataka, Maharashtra, TN top 3 states in innovation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:27 PM IST
The index, released by Aayog's vice chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, has been developed in the lines of Global Innovation Index.
Rakesh Tikait and other members of a delegation speaking to the press.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
india news

'Govt has to repeal farm laws': Farmers' union ahead of 10th round of talks

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Leaders of all 40 farm unions which are taking part in the protest will meet three cabinet ministers of the government for talks this afternoon in an effort to end the impasse.
Health workers prepare to set fire after culling ducks following the detection of H5N8 strain of bird flu among domestic birds in Alappuzha district of Kerala on January 5. (File photo)
india news

Bird flu: Fresh cases detected, culling to resume in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:23 PM IST
The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal has confirmed the presence of the virus in at least 300 samples, said the state animal husbandry department
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on January 19. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Maharashtra to launch counselling drive to improve Covid vaccination numbers

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:12 PM IST
The state health minister said the low turnout was due to the technical glitches witnessed in the Co-WIN app.
Farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws at Delhi-UP Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

‘For police to decide’: SC won’t rule on plea against farmers’ tractor march

By HT Correspondent | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:53 PM IST
"We've said that it is for the police to decide. We are not going to pass the orders. You are the authority to take action," Chief Justice of India SA Bobde told the Centre.
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

Bhutan, Maldives first to benefit from India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Two aircraft took off several hours apart, carrying 150,000 doses of Covishield vaccine for Thimphu and 100,000 doses for Male
The Modi government on Friday launched the PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates : 44% of funds from PM-Kisan scheme didn't reach benefeciaries

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
An archival image of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (HT file photo)
india news

Parakram Diwas: All you need to know about Bose anniversary controversy

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Trinamool, which has alleged it wasn’t consulted in the decision-making process, wants to celebrate the day as Desh Nayak Diwas
