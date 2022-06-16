Road caves in, truck stuck as heavy rain hits Meghalaya | Video

Due to heavy rain in Meghalaya, some parts of the road on the National Highway-6 in East Jaintia Hills caved in, leading to traffic disruption in the area. A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed a truck stuck in the damaged portion. The video also showed vehicles stuck on both sides of the road as the traffic came to a standstill due to the damage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, the highway is damaged in some parts and commuters have been advised to avoid taking the route. Efforts are being made to clear the route while those stranded are being given the necessary assistance. The National Highway 6, also known as NH 6, is one of the primary national highways in India and passes through Meghalaya, Assam, and Mizoram.

Meghalaya has been witnessing heavy rain, which has triggered floods and landslides in various parts of the state. Chief minister Conrad Sangma said he has decided to form four regional committees to monitor the situation in the state for the next 24-48 hours.

“We have decided to form 4 regional committees to be headed by respective ministers to closely monitor the situation in the next 24-48 hours in the districts & to ensure that steps are taken to ease the movement of vehicles,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cherrapunji in Meghalaya recorded a massive 811.6 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, the highest in June since 1995, the India Meteorological Department had said.

At an aerial distance of 10 km from Cherrapunji, Mawsynram, the wettest place in India, gauged 710.6 mm of rainfall in the same period, the maximum since June 1966.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assam is also hit by the incessant rainfall. Some parts of the state have also been facing floods and landslides. Assam and Meghalaya were put on red alert for June 15-16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON