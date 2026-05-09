Road clear for Vijay to be Tamil Nadu CM as VCK extends support to TVK

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Saturday extended unconditional support to C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). This has potentially cleared the final hurdle in the party’s bid to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

VCK extends support to TVK.(PTI)

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In letters addressed to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, both VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and legislature party leader Vanni Arasu confirmed support from the party’s two MLAs for Vijay’s bid to form the government.

“In the interest of stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu,” the VCK said it was extending “unconditional support” to TVK.

The letter signed by Vanni Arasu stated that the support was being extended “under the instructions of our Party President Thol. Thirumavalavan” and requested the Governor to “take on record my unconditional support”.

In a separate letter, Thirumavalavan also conveyed support on behalf of the party’s two MLAs and asked the Governor to “kindly take on record our unconditional support”.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior TVK leader Adhav Arjuna claimed “victory” after displaying the letters from the VCK extending support to make Vijay the next chief minister. IUML also extends support to TVK {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior TVK leader Adhav Arjuna claimed “victory” after displaying the letters from the VCK extending support to make Vijay the next chief minister. IUML also extends support to TVK {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) extended support to TVK, taking the alliance’s tally to 120. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) extended support to TVK, taking the alliance’s tally to 120. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The announcement comes after three days of intense political negotiations, uncertainty and conflicting signals over the VCK’s stand. With the VCK’s two MLAs now backing TVK, Vijay’s alliance is expected to cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement comes after three days of intense political negotiations, uncertainty and conflicting signals over the VCK’s stand. With the VCK’s two MLAs now backing TVK, Vijay’s alliance is expected to cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The VCK is the key player in the post-election numbers battle after TVK fell short of the halfway mark despite support from Congress, CPI and CPM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The VCK is the key player in the post-election numbers battle after TVK fell short of the halfway mark despite support from Congress, CPI and CPM. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The delay in government formation had led to multiple rounds of meetings between Vijay and the Governor, whoreportedly sought written proof of majority support before inviting TVK to form the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delay in government formation had led to multiple rounds of meetings between Vijay and the Governor, whoreportedly sought written proof of majority support before inviting TVK to form the government. {{/usCountry}}

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The development comes amid political activity in Chennai, with Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who also holds additional charge of Kerala, scheduled to fly to Kerala later in the day, according to sources.

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