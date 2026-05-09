...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Road clear for Vijay to be Tamil Nadu CM as VCK extends support to TVK

This has potentially cleared the final hurdle in TVK's bid to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 05:07 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Saturday extended unconditional support to C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). This has potentially cleared the final hurdle in the party’s bid to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

VCK extends support to TVK.(PTI)

In letters addressed to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, both VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and legislature party leader Vanni Arasu confirmed support from the party’s two MLAs for Vijay’s bid to form the government.

“In the interest of stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu,” the VCK said it was extending “unconditional support” to TVK.

The letter signed by Vanni Arasu stated that the support was being extended “under the instructions of our Party President Thol. Thirumavalavan” and requested the Governor to “take on record my unconditional support”.

In a separate letter, Thirumavalavan also conveyed support on behalf of the party’s two MLAs and asked the Governor to “kindly take on record our unconditional support”.

The development comes amid political activity in Chennai, with Governor Rajendra Arlekar, who also holds additional charge of Kerala, scheduled to fly to Kerala later in the day, according to sources.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

tamil nadu
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Road clear for Vijay to be Tamil Nadu CM as VCK extends support to TVK
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.